Federal Prosecutors Seek to Join Suit Over Purging of 117K Brooklyn Voters

5 hrs ago

The U.S. Attorney's office is jumping into a federal lawsuit over the purging of 117,000 voter names by the city Board of Elections Brooklyn office, according to a letter filed with the court Thursday. Federal civil rights prosecutors told Judge Nicholas Garaufis that their office had been investigating voter suppression in Brooklyn since suspended-Chief Clerk Diane Haslett-Rudiano was accused in April 2016 of kicking out more than a 100,000 active voters while reportedly doing a routine update to eliminate dead people and those who had moved away.

