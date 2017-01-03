Federal officials probe Brooklyn train crash

An injured passenger is taken from Atlantic Terminal in the Brooklyn borough of New York after a Long Island Rail Road train hit a bumping block, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. ORG XMIT: NYML202 less An injured passenger is taken from Atlantic Terminal in the Brooklyn borough of New York after a Long Island Rail Road train hit a bumping block, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.