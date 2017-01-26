Federal Judge Grants Emergency Stay o...

Federal Judge Grants Emergency Stay of Part of President Trump's Immigration Ban

11 hrs ago Read more: Truthdig

This video still shows throngs of protesters who turned up Saturday at New York's John F. Kennedy airport to demonstrate against President Trump's immigration order. A U.S. District judge in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Saturday evening blocked part of President Trump's executive order on immigration, following protests in airports across the country and legal intervention by immigrants' rights and civil liberties watchdog groups.

