Federal Judge Grants Emergency Stay of Part of President Trump's Immigration Ban
This video still shows throngs of protesters who turned up Saturday at New York's John F. Kennedy airport to demonstrate against President Trump's immigration order. A U.S. District judge in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Saturday evening blocked part of President Trump's executive order on immigration, following protests in airports across the country and legal intervention by immigrants' rights and civil liberties watchdog groups.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truthdig.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists
|58 min
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|40
|Worst Ghetto parts of Brooklyn ? (Aug '06)
|8 hr
|Highheelmom
|815
|Posterfix at the Brooklyn Navy Yard---BEWARE--- (Aug '13)
|9 hr
|ejlewis51
|23
|Woman Raped in Beauty Bar Bathroom on 14th Stre...
|22 hr
|Dove Beauty Bar
|9
|PS 123 Irving Avenue and Suydam Street,Bushwick (May '10)
|Jan 27
|rob Kearney
|12
|P.S.123 Irving Avenue and Suydam Street, Bushwick (May '09)
|Jan 27
|rob Kearney
|85
|Bruised tot found dead in apartment :0
|Jan 27
|25or6to4
|1
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jan 15
|Handydoodles
|122
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC