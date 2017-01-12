Faux-spring fling in Brooklyn Bridge ...

Faux-spring fling in Brooklyn Bridge Park

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

DUMBO's denizens took full advantage of the 61-degree temperature with loooong lunch hours at Brooklyn Bridge Park. They took selfies along the shoreline and sat on stone steps beneath the Manhattan Bridge to Watch The River Flow, to borrow a phrase from a famous Bob Dylan song.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 5 min Bloody Bill Anderson 1,019
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 9 min SweLL GirL 17,152
Finally 11 min Guilder-Stern 4
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 21 min jimi-yank 334,860
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Tue Hotcakes 121
Can any1 tell me the name of this pornstar/the ... Jan 9 king 1
News Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p... Jan 6 nonLib in flatbush 2
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,605 • Total comments across all topics: 277,848,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC