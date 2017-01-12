Faux-spring fling in Brooklyn Bridge Park
DUMBO's denizens took full advantage of the 61-degree temperature with loooong lunch hours at Brooklyn Bridge Park. They took selfies along the shoreline and sat on stone steps beneath the Manhattan Bridge to Watch The River Flow, to borrow a phrase from a famous Bob Dylan song.
