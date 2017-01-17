Fairway Market celebrates the grand opening of its new store in Georgetown, Brooklyn
Wednesday, Fairway Market, New York's iconic grocery store, is thrilled to announce the official grand opening of its expansive new one-stop shopping destination in the thriving Georgetown neighborhood of Brooklyn. Featuring a fresh new look & layout with a retro warehouse feel, the new Fairway Market opens on Ralph Avenue with a comprehensive and huge selection of exceptional quality products and the same commitment to value upon which they were first built.
