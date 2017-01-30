Executive Order Effects Immigration Ban

Executive Order Effects Immigration Ban

While at the Pentagon on January 27, 2017, President Donald Trump signed the "Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States" Executive Order, essentially ordering that all foreign nationals from countries identified in the E.O. Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen be stopped from entering the United States. By January 28, foreign nationals from those identified countries with visas, as well as U.S. green card holders, were being detained at U.S. airports.

