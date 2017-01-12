Ex-National Grid workers charged in B...

Ex-National Grid workers charged in Brooklyn with installing illegal gas meters, officials say

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Newsday

If you used an Optimum login , click the Connect Account button to use your Optimum login info to manage your Newsday subscription account. If you used a Newsday login , it looks like it's not connected to an active subscriber account.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Time to go? (Jun '15) 1 hr Flurtz7957 12,966
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 1 hr Paradigm Shift ri... 1,027
Mayor Dave Mayer Raises Massive Property Taxes ... 2 hr Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Tue Hotcakes 121
Can any1 tell me the name of this pornstar/the ... Jan 9 king 1
News Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p... Jan 6 nonLib in flatbush 2
Pink Houses: Worst housing project in Brooklyn... (May '09) Jan 4 De Oppresso Liber 330
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,436 • Total comments across all topics: 277,859,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC