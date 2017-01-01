Even in tony brownstone Brooklyn infrastructure lags behind

Are you nonplused when you go shopping near your apartment in Long Island City? Ever wondered why a neighborhood of multi-million dollar brownstones can't support a grocery store? Or why there isn't a pharmacy close to your hipster hovel in Bushwick? To easy your confusion, real estate experts weighed in on the problem of lagging infrastructure in NYC's emerging neighborhoods. A lot of it comes down to the quirks of individual neighborhoods, David Maundrell, executive vice president of new development for Brooklyn and Queens at Citi Habitats, told Brick Underground.

