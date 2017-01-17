El Chapo's new home: a jail that held mobsters, terrorists
" In the heart of bustling lower Manhattan sits one of the country's most secure federal lockups " and the new home of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. Guzman, who pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges he ran one of the world's biggest drug-trafficking operations, can expect to be kept in a special unit inside the drab 12-story Metropolitan Correctional Center, where such other high-profile, high-risk inmates as Gambino crime family boss John Gotti and several former close associates of Osama bin Laden awaited trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|7 min
|Guinness Drinker
|1,374
|Actors, mayors rally at inauguration eve Trump ...
|15 min
|Jigger
|44
|Cutting of pastor's role called 'vindictive' (Oct '08)
|15 min
|Bruser
|8,554
|Gay teen meet up (Apr '16)
|20 min
|Gosht71
|39
|1984 REASONS to WORSHIP the TRUMP !
|25 min
|Hillarys Big Clinton
|3
|Gay Teens NYC (Brooklyn , Queens , Manhattan , ... (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Xox-christian
|26
|Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p...
|Jan 17
|Miami Pistol Squad
|4
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jan 15
|Handydoodles
|122
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC