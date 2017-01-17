El Chapo's new home: a jail that held...

El Chapo's new home: a jail that held mobsters, terrorists

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

The high security section of the facility where high-risk inmates that included Mafia boss John Gotti and several close associa... . A police convoy with Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman leaves Brooklyn Federal Court following his arraignment, Friday Jan. 20, 2017, in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Actors, mayors rally at inauguration eve Trump ... 6 hr slick willie expl... 49
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 7 hr Real Women RePubs 313,201
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 7 hr Goober of Glovers... 1,380
News Cutting of pastor's role called 'vindictive' (Oct '08) 7 hr Mercy Novena 8,555
Gay Teens NYC (Brooklyn , Queens , Manhattan , ... (Jun '16) 9 hr Xox-christian 26
News Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p... Jan 17 Miami Pistol Squad 4
FBI filed against Trinity Lutheran in Bay Ridge... Jan 17 Shane STRASSBERG ... 1
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jan 15 Handydoodles 122
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Kings County was issued at January 21 at 5:20AM EST

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,076 • Total comments across all topics: 278,123,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC