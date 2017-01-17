El Chapo's new home: a jail that held mobsters, terrorists
The high security section of the facility where high-risk inmates that included Mafia boss John Gotti and several close associa... . A police convoy with Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman leaves Brooklyn Federal Court following his arraignment, Friday Jan. 20, 2017, in New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Actors, mayors rally at inauguration eve Trump ...
|6 hr
|slick willie expl...
|49
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|7 hr
|Real Women RePubs
|313,201
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|7 hr
|Goober of Glovers...
|1,380
|Cutting of pastor's role called 'vindictive' (Oct '08)
|7 hr
|Mercy Novena
|8,555
|Gay Teens NYC (Brooklyn , Queens , Manhattan , ... (Jun '16)
|9 hr
|Xox-christian
|26
|Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p...
|Jan 17
|Miami Pistol Squad
|4
|FBI filed against Trinity Lutheran in Bay Ridge...
|Jan 17
|Shane STRASSBERG ...
|1
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jan 15
|Handydoodles
|122
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC