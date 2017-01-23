El Chapo meets his match: Brooklyn
One of the world's most notorious drug kingpins and prolific prison escape artists, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, was extradited to the United States last Thursday in what was undoubtedly a pre-Trump inauguration gift from Mexican authorities to the Obama administration. "El Chapo," as he is customarily known, was immediately brought to the federal courthouse in Brooklyn for his arraignment on a 17-count indictment for which he faces life in prison.
