El Chapo meets his match: Brooklyn

One of the world's most notorious drug kingpins and prolific prison escape artists, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, was extradited to the United States last Thursday in what was undoubtedly a pre-Trump inauguration gift from Mexican authorities to the Obama administration. "El Chapo," as he is customarily known, was immediately brought to the federal courthouse in Brooklyn for his arraignment on a 17-count indictment for which he faces life in prison.

