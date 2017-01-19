'El Chapo' Guzman turned over to US

'El Chapo' Guzman turned over to US

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Mugshots of El Chapo after his arrest on January 8, 2016 by the Prison he escaped from in summer 2015. He is being held at the same prison he escaped from last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Actors, mayors rally at inauguration eve Trump ... 3 min Responsibility 17
jets talk back (Dec '07) 3 min Morgan R 13,734
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 19 min tina anne 62,942
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 20 min Morgan 334,879
Gay Teens NYC (Brooklyn , Queens , Manhattan , ... (Jun '16) Tue empty_sockets 19
News Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p... Jan 17 Miami Pistol Squad 4
FBI filed against Trinity Lutheran in Bay Ridge... Jan 17 Shane STRASSBERG ... 1
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jan 15 Handydoodles 122
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,390 • Total comments across all topics: 278,085,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC