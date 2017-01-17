Eagle Q&A: Joan Acocella, dance criti...

Eagle Q&A: Joan Acocella, dance critic of The New Yorker, NYCB corps member Indiana Woodward

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

I owe an enormous debt to my parents. From an early age, I was taken to Broadway and off-Broadway theater, the New York Philharmonic Young People's concerts, exhibitions at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Museum of Modern Art, the Whitney Museum, foreign language films at the The New Yorker and Thalia Theaters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
This girl thinks she can sing watch her 13 min ojui8hjihj 1
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 26 min Fast Eddie 334,878
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 27 min Feat Eddie 42,280
HPM will be at DPTs side today 30 min Maude 2
Gay Teens NYC (Brooklyn , Queens , Manhattan , ... (Jun '16) Tue empty_sockets 19
News Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p... Jan 17 Miami Pistol Squad 4
FBI filed against Trinity Lutheran in Bay Ridge... Jan 17 Shane STRASSBERG ... 1
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jan 15 Handydoodles 122
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,655 • Total comments across all topics: 278,071,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC