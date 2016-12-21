Driver ID'ed in New Year's Day hit-an...

Driver ID'ed in New Year's Day hit-and-run fatality in Brooklyn

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

The NYPD is seeking the public's assistance in locating Jerome Tedangelo, wanted for questioning in a hit and run at Conduit Boulevard and Crescent Street. Cops are asking the public's help finding a 23-year-old driver accused of mowing down a pedestrian in Brooklyn and ditching his two passengers in his mangled Lexus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 1 min Princess Hey 15,734
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 2 min Princess Hey 17,004
Giants talk back (Dec '06) 5 min the don 6,089
Whine and Cheese: Where are the crackers (Dec '09) 16 min 2 Dogs 1,279
PS 74 Kosciusko St (Feb '09) 3 hr Jimmy 30
News Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6... Sun BetheljudgmentDan... 3
New Year's Eve 2017 Fireworks Brooklyn NY Grand... Sun NewYorkView 1
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Dec '16 Tyd 119
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,566 • Total comments across all topics: 277,564,292

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC