Driver ID'ed in New Year's Day hit-and-run fatality in Brooklyn
The NYPD is seeking the public's assistance in locating Jerome Tedangelo, wanted for questioning in a hit and run at Conduit Boulevard and Crescent Street. Cops are asking the public's help finding a 23-year-old driver accused of mowing down a pedestrian in Brooklyn and ditching his two passengers in his mangled Lexus.
