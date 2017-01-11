De Blasio: NYC traffic fatalities rea...

De Blasio: NYC traffic fatalities reach all-time low for 2016

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Wednesday that New York City experienced the lowest number of traffic fatalities in 2016 since record keeping began in 1910. There were 229 fatalities in 2016, which was an improvement from 234 deaths in 2015.

