De Blasio: NYC traffic fatalities reach all-time low for 2016
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Wednesday that New York City experienced the lowest number of traffic fatalities in 2016 since record keeping began in 1910. There were 229 fatalities in 2016, which was an improvement from 234 deaths in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|23 min
|Prez of the Rez -...
|62,834
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|Pedo Paul Yanks
|334,841
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Tue
|Hotcakes
|121
|Can any1 tell me the name of this pornstar/the ...
|Jan 9
|king
|1
|Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p...
|Jan 6
|nonLib in flatbush
|2
|Pink Houses: Worst housing project in Brooklyn... (May '09)
|Jan 4
|De Oppresso Liber
|330
|Posterfix at the Brooklyn Navy Yard---BEWARE--- (Aug '13)
|Jan 3
|Eric in Kalamazoo
|22
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC