Dangerous Nor'easter brings power outages, flooding, blowing debris to Brooklyn
One of the windiest intersections in New York City - the intersection of Court and Montague streets in Brooklyn Heights - resembled a minor battlefield Monday afternoon as wind gusts as high as 55 mph from a winter Nor'easter turned debris into shrapnel and caused pedestrians to cluster indoors to ride it out. Gina Osnovich, who works in the area, was inside TD Bank when she paused briefly to glance at a couple behind her who said they were afraid to step outside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Queens is being inundated with shelters
|7 hr
|Fudd AsinElmer
|2
|PS 148 Ellery St. Brooklyn NY (Oct '10)
|13 hr
|Rc66gto
|64
|Gay Teens NYC (Brooklyn , Queens , Manhattan , ... (Jun '16)
|Sat
|Gosht71
|28
|Cell Phone Tricks (Sep '06)
|Sat
|Gosht71
|2
|Gay meetup reply here (Jul '16)
|Jan 21
|Gosht71
|3
|Want meet up
|Jan 21
|Gosht71
|1
|Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p...
|Jan 21
|Gosht71
|5
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jan 15
|Handydoodles
|122
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC