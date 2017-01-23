Dangerous Nor'easter brings power out...

Dangerous Nor'easter brings power outages, flooding, blowing debris to Brooklyn

One of the windiest intersections in New York City - the intersection of Court and Montague streets in Brooklyn Heights - resembled a minor battlefield Monday afternoon as wind gusts as high as 55 mph from a winter Nor'easter turned debris into shrapnel and caused pedestrians to cluster indoors to ride it out. Gina Osnovich, who works in the area, was inside TD Bank when she paused briefly to glance at a couple behind her who said they were afraid to step outside.

