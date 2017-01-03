Cuomo tuition plan wins high marks from Brooklyn pols

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's bold proposal to offer free tuition to undergraduates attending schools in the State University of New York and City University of New York systems is earning him straight A's from Brooklyn lawmakers. Under Cuomo's plan, announced on Jan. 3, students whose families earn less than $125,000 a year would be eligible for free tuition and state and city colleges and universities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.