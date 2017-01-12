Cops bust armed iPhone thief moments after robbery
A pair of Brooklyn cops nabbed a gun-toting thief moments after he held up a teenager in Canarsie on Friday, cops said. Police Officers Javier Solis and Christopher Reiff were finishing up an accident investigation on E. 84th St. and Avenue L when the bloodied 16-year-old victim ran into them around 7:30 p.m., authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another Republican Bites the Dust!! (Dec '11)
|23 min
|2 Dogs
|934
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|36 min
|Paris
|1,128
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|37 min
|SweLL GirL
|17,196
|We VS We (Nov '09)
|47 min
|2 Dogs
|2,304
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|2 hr
|Handydoodles
|122
|Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6...
|2 hr
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|26
|US parents accept children's transgender identi...
|10 hr
|misbehaved
|30
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC