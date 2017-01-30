Constantine Maroulis performs Thursda...

Constantine Maroulis performs Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Ridgefield Playhouse.

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

Maroulis, who received a Tony Award-nomination for his star turn in Broadway's "Rock of Ages," said in a recent telephone interview that being a single dad may be full of challenges, but that his 6-year-old daughter Malena is his first priority. Maroulis brings his magnificent voice - he also starred in "Rent" on tour and "Jekyll and Hyde" on Broadway - to the Ridgefield Playhouse on Thursday, Feb. 2. New York folksinger/songwriter Brian Dunne also is on the bill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists 1 hr spud 136
Review: Omar Fasli 3 hr Katyperry321 1
Colby Academy (Jul '13) 3 hr Lee 7
Shane STRASSBERG psychic at the Trinity Luthera... 9 hr Shane STRASSBERG ... 2
jackie ROBINSON FAMILY STILL HAS BASEBALL CARD... 17 hr BALL CARDS 1
News Thousands March in Manhattan on Second Day of P... Mon lawz 3
News New York Muslims Encouraged By Mass Support as ... Mon George Soros 9
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jan 15 Handydoodles 122
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Pakistan
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,668 • Total comments across all topics: 278,427,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC