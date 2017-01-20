Following his exoneration this week , we take a look back at the epic story of Sunset Park attorney and politico John O'Hara's fall from grace and his long-overdue absolution after 20 years. 1990-1996: A perennial thorn in the side of the Brooklyn Democratic machine, O'Hara makes five unsuccessful runs for office - twice for Council and three times for the Assembly - including a run against former Assemblyman James Brennan that he believes earned him an enemy for life.

