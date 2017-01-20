Comments
Following his exoneration this week , we take a look back at the epic story of Sunset Park attorney and politico John O'Hara's fall from grace and his long-overdue absolution after 20 years. 1990-1996: A perennial thorn in the side of the Brooklyn Democratic machine, O'Hara makes five unsuccessful runs for office - twice for Council and three times for the Assembly - including a run against former Assemblyman James Brennan that he believes earned him an enemy for life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Paper.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stephen Colbert
|1 hr
|Brooklyn Bernie
|5
|Actors, mayors rally at inauguration eve Trump ...
|1 hr
|Brooklyn Bernie
|37
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|Curls
|635
|Trump supporters look to Hitler
|4 hr
|Samantha
|4
|Gay Teens NYC (Brooklyn , Queens , Manhattan , ... (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|Gosht71
|25
|Gay teen meet up (Apr '16)
|6 hr
|Gosht71
|38
|Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p...
|Jan 17
|Miami Pistol Squad
|4
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jan 15
|Handydoodles
|122
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC