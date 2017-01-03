Code H: How One Brooklyn Hospital Runs Drills to Improve Maternal Health
"Doctor, the patient just delivered, and she started bleeding, and I don't know what to do. Today's my first day."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Time to go? (Jun '15)
|1 min
|ThomasA
|12,956
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|2 min
|SweLL GirL
|17,117
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 min
|Alexis Baldwin Trump
|62,773
|Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p...
|Fri
|nonLib in flatbush
|2
|Pink Houses: Worst housing project in Brooklyn... (May '09)
|Jan 4
|De Oppresso Liber
|330
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jan 3
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|120
|Posterfix at the Brooklyn Navy Yard---BEWARE--- (Aug '13)
|Jan 3
|Eric in Kalamazoo
|22
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC