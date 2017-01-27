Civic groups are hitting up film crews for donations - and they're getting them
Civic groups around Brownstone Brooklyn have quietly found a way to cash in on the bothersome film crews that regularly turn their picturesque rowhouse-lined streets into movie lots: soliciting the silver-screen productions for donations. Many residents would still rather see producers find another neighborhood to set their latest smash hit in, one local leader acknowledges, but the city has no plans to limit the number of permits it hands out anytime soon, so the contributions are one of the few ways communities can get something out of the situation beyond pinching bagels from the craft services table, he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Paper.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jets talk back (Dec '07)
|2 min
|EJR aka GUTSY
|13,742
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|16 min
|jimi-yank
|334,882
|Women's March Protesting Trump 1/21
|27 min
|Larry
|3
|Gay Teens NYC (Brooklyn , Queens , Manhattan , ... (Jun '16)
|Tue
|empty_sockets
|19
|Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p...
|Jan 17
|Miami Pistol Squad
|4
|FBI filed against Trinity Lutheran in Bay Ridge...
|Jan 17
|Shane STRASSBERG ...
|1
|Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6...
|Jan 16
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|28
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jan 15
|Handydoodles
|122
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC