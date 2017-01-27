Civic groups are hitting up film crew...

Civic groups are hitting up film crews for donations - and they're getting them

12 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Paper

Civic groups around Brownstone Brooklyn have quietly found a way to cash in on the bothersome film crews that regularly turn their picturesque rowhouse-lined streets into movie lots: soliciting the silver-screen productions for donations. Many residents would still rather see producers find another neighborhood to set their latest smash hit in, one local leader acknowledges, but the city has no plans to limit the number of permits it hands out anytime soon, so the contributions are one of the few ways communities can get something out of the situation beyond pinching bagels from the craft services table, he said.

Read more at The Brooklyn Paper.

