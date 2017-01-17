Celebratory Trump Doughnuts Actually Sold Out at a Brooklyn Bakery
Brooklyn may have a reputation for being a giant liberal bubble , but one bakery managed to capitalize on a local Republican stronghold on Inauguration Day instead. DNAinfo reports that Gombo's Bakery at 328 Kingston Ave. in Crown Heights sold out of its special Trump doughnuts on Friday .
