Cause of death still not determined for 7-month-old found in New Springville

The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner had not determined the cause of death of 7-month-old Dameen Mohammed as of Sunday night, a spokeswoman for the office said. Police responded to a call of possible child neglect at Lutheran Medical Center in Sunset Park early Saturday morning after Mohammed's 25-year-old mother brought him to the hospital unconscious and unresponsive, police said.

