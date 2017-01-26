CARIBBEAT: Remembering Medas Shipping founder Lawrence Medas Sr.

Hard working Lawrence Nelson Medas Sr., the pioneering, community-minded cofounder of Medas Shipping, seen at one of his firm's facilities, died recently. He was 78. Family and friends of "Captain" Lawrence Nelson Medas Sr. are gathering today in Brooklyn to celebrate the amazing life and accomplishments of the pioneering Guyanese immigrant who co-founded and operated the Medas Moving and Overseas Shipping and the Guaranteed International Shipping firm - and always gave back to the community in many ways.

