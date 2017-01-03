CARIBBEAT: B'day honors for Hamilton
The grave of Alexander Hamilton in Trinity Church cemetery in Manhattan will be the site of a ceremony on Wednesday marking the 260th anniversary of the Ameican Founder Father's birth on the Caribbean island of Nevis. High-ranking officials from Nevis will attend the event for Hamilton , seen in an 1806 portrait by atist John Trumbull.
