Bruised tot found dead in apartment :0
There are 1 comment on the New York Post story from 12 hrs ago, titled Bruised tot found dead in apartment. In it, New York Post reports that:
A 4-year-old boy with cuts and bruises across his body was discovered in a makeshift bathtub in Brooklyn, where he died early Thursday, police said. Cops were called to a basement apartment on Riverdale Avenue near Amboy Street in Brownsville at around 9 p.m. Wednesday where they found Zamair Cooms lying in a plastic storage bin that was filled with water, police said.
#1 2 hrs ago
One thing we know for sure, there will not be any marches, nobody screaming words of condemnation into a megaphone, no stage with star power people denouncing this all to often act of atrocity, no painted signs saying "baby's lives matter", nobody on their knees, shedding tears for another toddler that has been severely brutalized, and killed. I interpret that to mean, vaginas, contraception, and abortion, standing before thousands of people, who think like you, are far more important than baby's being senselessly murdered.
