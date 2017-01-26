Brooklyn's Linda Sarsour, Muslim acti...

Brooklyn's Linda Sarsour, Muslim activist, faces more threats after Women's March

Linda Sarsour, right, and Carmen Perez, co-chairs of the Women's March on Washington, speak during an interview on Jan. 9. In the days since Sarsour helped organize the march on Washington the day after Donald Trump's inauguration, the Brooklyn-born, hijab-wearing activist has been targeted on the internet by false reports that she supports Islamic State militants and favors replacing the U.S. legal system with Islamic religious law. In the days since she helped organize the massive Women's March on Washington, the Brooklyn-born, hijab-wearing activist has been targeted by Islamaphobic groups on the internet by false reports that she supports Islamic State militants and favors replacing the U.S. legal system with Islamic religious law.

