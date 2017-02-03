Brooklynites party outside federal courthouse after judge blocks Trumpa s deportations
Hundreds partied outside the Brooklyn Federal Court on Saturday night after a judge blocked President Trump from deporting refugees and other valid visa holders trapped at airports around the country. Residents high-tailed it to the Downtown courthouse as news of the emergency hearing spread through social media at 7 pm, and when the court's decision came in at 9 pm, a packed Cadman Plaza East erupted with people singing, chanting, and cheering alongside a live brass band.
