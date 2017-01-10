Brooklyn Train Was Traveling at Twice...

Brooklyn Train Was Traveling at Twice the Speed Limit When it Crashed, Officials Say

Read more: Time

Members of the New York City Fire Department carry an injured person away at the scene of a train derailment at Atlantic Terminal, Jan. 4, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York City. - A packed rush hour commuter train erratically sped up and slowed down before it crashed at a rail terminal this week while traveling double the speed limit, injuring more than 100 people, federal officials said Thursday.

