Brooklyn Train Was Traveling at Twice the Speed Limit When it Crashed, Officials Say

Members of the New York City Fire Department carry an injured person away at the scene of a train derailment at Atlantic Terminal, Jan. 4, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York City. - A packed rush hour commuter train erratically sped up and slowed down before it crashed at a rail terminal this week while traveling double the speed limit, injuring more than 100 people, federal officials said Thursday.

