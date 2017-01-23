Brooklyn townhouse owners fight back against $1,000 front stoop tax
You could be forgiven for thinking that the price of your Brooklyn townhouse would include unmitigated access to your own front stoop, but according to the New York Post , that's not always the case. The paper explains the legal drama unfolding in Boerum Hill, where 34 property owners-many of whom live in the neighborhood's 14 Townhouses -say they're being charged "more than $1,000 a year just to use the steps leading up to their homes."
