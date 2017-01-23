Brooklyn townhouse owners fight back ...

Brooklyn townhouse owners fight back against $1,000 front stoop tax

Read more: Curbed

You could be forgiven for thinking that the price of your Brooklyn townhouse would include unmitigated access to your own front stoop, but according to the New York Post , that's not always the case. The paper explains the legal drama unfolding in Boerum Hill, where 34 property owners-many of whom live in the neighborhood's 14 Townhouses -say they're being charged "more than $1,000 a year just to use the steps leading up to their homes."

