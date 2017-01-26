Brooklyn thief steals school bus, tak...

Brooklyn thief steals school bus, takes it on joyride and crashes

2 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Cops responding to a 911 call found the abandoned bus on 61st St. near 9th Ave. in Sunset Park around 1:15 a.m., officials said. A thief stole a yellow school bus and took it for a joyride early Friday, before smashing into a parked car, police said.

