Brooklyn thief steals school bus, takes it on joyride and crashes
Cops responding to a 911 call found the abandoned bus on 61st St. near 9th Ave. in Sunset Park around 1:15 a.m., officials said. A thief stole a yellow school bus and took it for a joyride early Friday, before smashing into a parked car, police said.
