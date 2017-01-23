Brooklyn Streetcar Project Up for Dis...

Brooklyn Streetcar Project Up for Discussion in Crown Heights

16 hrs ago Read more: DNAInfo.com

Curious about the city's big streetcar project proposed for the Brooklyn and Queens waterfront? Now's your chance to hear about it from the source. The city's project director for the Brooklyn Queens Connector streetcar, Adam Giambrone , will discuss the transit proposal with Crown Heights residents at a public meeting scheduled for Tuesday at the transportation committee for Brooklyn Community Board 8, the board said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAInfo.com.

Brooklyn, NY

