Brooklyn residents prep for nor'easter
Brooklyn residents flocked to stores on Sunday to prepare for the nor'easter that's set to bring intense winds and rain to the area. A high wind warning has been issued for Brooklyn and the Bronx from early Monday morning through Tuesday at 1 a.m. A worker at Brooklyn's Best Locksmith and Hardware store says it's important to have have rain suits, umbrellas, batteries, flashlights and tarps during a storm.
