Brooklyn residents prep for nor'easter

Brooklyn residents prep for nor'easter

Brooklyn residents flocked to stores on Sunday to prepare for the nor'easter that's set to bring intense winds and rain to the area. A high wind warning has been issued for Brooklyn and the Bronx from early Monday morning through Tuesday at 1 a.m. A worker at Brooklyn's Best Locksmith and Hardware store says it's important to have have rain suits, umbrellas, batteries, flashlights and tarps during a storm.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Kings County was issued at January 23 at 3:59AM EST

