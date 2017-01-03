Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in prison for fatally shooting man following argument in East Flatbush bodega Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez on Wednesday announced that a 31-year-old Flatbush man has been sentenced to 23 years to life in prison for fatally shooting a 42-year-old East Flatbush man following a dispute inside a bodega. The defendant fired eight times, striking the victim once in the back.

