Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in prison for fatally...
Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in prison for fatally shooting man following argument in East Flatbush bodega Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez on Wednesday announced that a 31-year-old Flatbush man has been sentenced to 23 years to life in prison for fatally shooting a 42-year-old East Flatbush man following a dispute inside a bodega. The defendant fired eight times, striking the victim once in the back.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pink Houses: Worst housing project in Brooklyn... (May '09)
|19 hr
|De Oppresso Liber
|330
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Tue
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|120
|Posterfix at the Brooklyn Navy Yard---BEWARE--- (Aug '13)
|Tue
|Eric in Kalamazoo
|22
|PS 74 Kosciusko St (Feb '09)
|Tue
|Jimmy
|30
|Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6...
|Jan 1
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|3
|New Year's Eve 2017 Fireworks Brooklyn NY Grand...
|Jan 1
|NewYorkView
|1
|US parents accept children's transgender identi...
|Dec 28
|Beauty QUEEN
|5
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC