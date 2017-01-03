Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to...

Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in prison for fatally shooting man following argument in East Flatbush bodega Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez on Wednesday announced that a 31-year-old Flatbush man has been sentenced to 23 years to life in prison for fatally shooting a 42-year-old East Flatbush man following a dispute inside a bodega. The defendant fired eight times, striking the victim once in the back.

