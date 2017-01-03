Brooklyn legal community shows up to ...

Brooklyn legal community shows up to support Arthur Aidala

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

When thinking about which of the famous politicians Arthur Aidala reminded him of, Alan Dershowitz deemed the selection obvious - former New York City Mayor Fiorello La Guardia, who is widely regarded as one of the best mayors in the history of the U.S. "Why not?" Dershowitz asked rhetorically. "He was irascible, energetic, charismatic and he appealed across political lines ... This man has all of the political talent that is required to go all the way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 17 min Paris 966
Giants talk back (Dec '06) 38 min jimi-yank 6,212
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 40 min jimi-yank 334,816
private express bus service to NYC 43 min JaS 1
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) 10 hr Hotcakes 121
Can any1 tell me the name of this pornstar/the ... Mon king 1
News Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p... Jan 6 nonLib in flatbush 2
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,469 • Total comments across all topics: 277,803,286

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC