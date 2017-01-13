Brooklyn landlord GRJ faces civil, housing-rights lawsuits
A multifamily landlord whose value-add investment strategy was profiled in the New York Times is facing three lawsuits from Brooklyn tenants who claim the firm violated their civil and housing rights. GRJ principal Graham Jones and his brother Gregory Jones own a portfolio of multifamily buildings including 946 Bushwick Avenue, 1075 Greene Avenue and 920 Buswhick Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Real Deal.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|FORREST
|17,161
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|1 hr
|FORREST
|15,779
|Cutting of pastor's role called 'vindictive' (Oct '08)
|2 hr
|Women Cathetered ...
|8,535
|Hillary and Bill Clinton ( REPENT)
|2 hr
|Peter Ross Fanboy
|5
|Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6...
|7 hr
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|6
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jan 10
|Hotcakes
|121
|Can any1 tell me the name of this pornstar/the ...
|Jan 9
|king
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC