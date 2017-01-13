Brooklyn landlord GRJ faces civil, ho...

Brooklyn landlord GRJ faces civil, housing-rights lawsuits

A multifamily landlord whose value-add investment strategy was profiled in the New York Times is facing three lawsuits from Brooklyn tenants who claim the firm violated their civil and housing rights. GRJ principal Graham Jones and his brother Gregory Jones own a portfolio of multifamily buildings including 946 Bushwick Avenue, 1075 Greene Avenue and 920 Buswhick Avenue.

