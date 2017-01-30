Brooklyn judge defies a president

Brooklyn's federal court was at the center of a political maelstrom over the weekend following protests and chaos at airports around the country triggered by President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration, issued late Friday. Demonstrations on Saturday that started at Kennedy International Airport - where immigrants and green card holders were being detained - culminated outside the federal courthouse on Cadman Plaza East where Judge Ann M. Donnelly, unruffled by the cacophony outside and outrage in the world's media, issued a temporary stay.

