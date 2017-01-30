Brooklyn judge defies a president
Brooklyn's federal court was at the center of a political maelstrom over the weekend following protests and chaos at airports around the country triggered by President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration, issued late Friday. Demonstrations on Saturday that started at Kennedy International Airport - where immigrants and green card holders were being detained - culminated outside the federal courthouse on Cadman Plaza East where Judge Ann M. Donnelly, unruffled by the cacophony outside and outrage in the world's media, issued a temporary stay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists
|37 min
|Well Well
|115
|jackie ROBINSON FAMILY STILL HAS BASEBALL CARD...
|4 hr
|BALL CARDS
|1
|Thousands March in Manhattan on Second Day of P...
|12 hr
|lawz
|3
|New York Muslims Encouraged By Mass Support as ...
|15 hr
|George Soros
|9
|Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p...
|Sun
|Well Well
|7
|Worst Ghetto parts of Brooklyn ? (Aug '06)
|Sun
|Highheelmom
|815
|Posterfix at the Brooklyn Navy Yard---BEWARE--- (Aug '13)
|Sun
|ejlewis51
|23
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jan 15
|Handydoodles
|122
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC