Brooklyn judge defies a president

Brooklyn judge defies a president

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn's federal court was at the center of a political maelstrom over the weekend following protests and chaos at airports around the country triggered by President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration, issued late Friday. Demonstrations on Saturday that started at Kennedy International Airport - where immigrants and green card holders were being detained - culminated outside the federal courthouse on Cadman Plaza East where Judge Ann M. Donnelly, unruffled by the cacophony outside and outrage in the world's media, issued a temporary stay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists 37 min Well Well 115
jackie ROBINSON FAMILY STILL HAS BASEBALL CARD... 4 hr BALL CARDS 1
News Thousands March in Manhattan on Second Day of P... 12 hr lawz 3
News New York Muslims Encouraged By Mass Support as ... 15 hr George Soros 9
News Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p... Sun Well Well 7
Worst Ghetto parts of Brooklyn ? (Aug '06) Sun Highheelmom 815
Posterfix at the Brooklyn Navy Yard---BEWARE--- (Aug '13) Sun ejlewis51 23
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jan 15 Handydoodles 122
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,286 • Total comments across all topics: 278,411,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC