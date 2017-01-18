Brooklyn investment sales fell 17% in 2016: TerraCRG
The six-year run-up in Brooklyn's investment sales market has come to an end, as the borough saw a 17 percent decrease in investment sales in 2016 from the previous year, according to a new report from TerraCRG. Brooklyn saw 1,504 transactions in 2016 for a total sales volume of $7.8 billion, the commercial brokerage's data showed.
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Teens NYC (Brooklyn , Queens , Manhattan , ... (Jun '16)
|20 hr
|empty_sockets
|19
|Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p...
|Tue
|Miami Pistol Squad
|4
|FBI filed against Trinity Lutheran in Bay Ridge...
|Tue
|Shane STRASSBERG ...
|1
|Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6...
|Mon
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|28
|Bargaintown USA (Apr '09)
|Mon
|Filipponeinva
|35
|Busta Rhymes Delaying Investigation (Feb '06)
|Jan 16
|Buster Hymen - Juice
|2
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jan 15
|Handydoodles
|122
