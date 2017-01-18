Brooklyn investment sales fell 17% in 2016: TerraCRG

The six-year run-up in Brooklyn's investment sales market has come to an end, as the borough saw a 17 percent decrease in investment sales in 2016 from the previous year, according to a new report from TerraCRG. Brooklyn saw 1,504 transactions in 2016 for a total sales volume of $7.8 billion, the commercial brokerage's data showed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Real Deal.