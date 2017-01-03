Brooklyn hospitals welcome first babies of 2017
The first baby born at NYU Lutheran Medical Center in 2017 arrived just a few short hours into the New Year. At 4:10 a.m. on Jan. 1, little Helen Zhu made her big debut at the hospital at 150 55th St. in Sunset Park.
