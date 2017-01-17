Brooklyn honors MLK at first annual March of Peace
In anticipation of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, District 20's Pre-K Center Z075, located on Bay 11th Street, hosted a successful March of Peace celebrating the legacy of Dr. King. Parents and families of the children, along with state Assemblymember Pamela Harris; John Quaglione, representing state Sen. Marty Golden; and Angelina Dahab, representing City Councilmember Vincent Gentile, all joined in the festivities.
