Brooklyn cab driver raped, robbed woman at knifepoint
Police are investigating a report that a cab driver raped and robbed a woman after picking her up in Coney Island on Saturday. A cab driver raped and robbed a 29-year-old woman in Brooklyn early Saturday after picking her up, officials alleged.
