Brooklyn cab driver raped, robbed wom...

Brooklyn cab driver raped, robbed woman at knifepoint

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Police are investigating a report that a cab driver raped and robbed a woman after picking her up in Coney Island on Saturday. A cab driver raped and robbed a 29-year-old woman in Brooklyn early Saturday after picking her up, officials alleged.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jets talk back (Dec '07) 9 min Jets Insider 13,626
Madam President 14 min doomednewt 396
Giants talk back (Dec '06) 59 min jimi-yank 6,168
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr Brian_G 313,155
News Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p... Fri nonLib in flatbush 2
Pink Houses: Worst housing project in Brooklyn... (May '09) Jan 4 De Oppresso Liber 330
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jan 3 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 120
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,839 • Total comments across all topics: 277,740,067

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC