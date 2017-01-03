Brooklyn-branch colleagues of Santander Bank volunteer at food pantry to help local communities
Santander Bank recently opened two new branches in Brooklyn - at 190 East 98th St. and the other is on 893 Flatbush Ave. Santander colleagues from the 190 East 98th St. branch recently volunteered at the food pantry at Holy Innocents Church, 279 E. 17th St., as a way to support the Brownsville and East Flatbush communities. Bank colleagues prepared bags of food for distribution to local individuals and families in need.
