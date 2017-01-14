Brooklyn Arts Exchange Spotlights Eme...

Brooklyn Arts Exchange Spotlights Emerging Artists at 2017 Upstart Festival

Curated by former BAX Artists In Residence Jillian Pea and Fernando Maneca , the 2017 Upstart Festival ushers in fresh talent with an intriguing festival of performances and roundtable discussions. This festival gives creators of dance, theater and performance works, who have no more than three years of experience showing their work in New York City , an opportunity to show work and to facilitate networking opportunities that pave the way for fruitful artistic careers.

