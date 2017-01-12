Brooklyn artist creates 'privilege cards' as conversation starter
A Bushwick artist believes "privilege" is a topic most people are unaware of, and inspired her to create a set of cards to get the conversation going. Lara says anyone in the midst of a heated debate can hand one of the 10 cards included in a pack to a friend to help them re-adjust their thinking and move the conversation in a different direction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|4 min
|Bloody Bill Anderson
|1,019
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|7 min
|SweLL GirL
|17,152
|Finally
|10 min
|Guilder-Stern
|4
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|19 min
|jimi-yank
|334,860
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Tue
|Hotcakes
|121
|Can any1 tell me the name of this pornstar/the ...
|Jan 9
|king
|1
|Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p...
|Jan 6
|nonLib in flatbush
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC