Brooklyn artist creates 'privilege ca...

Brooklyn artist creates 'privilege cards' as conversation starter

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: News12.com

A Bushwick artist believes "privilege" is a topic most people are unaware of, and inspired her to create a set of cards to get the conversation going. Lara says anyone in the midst of a heated debate can hand one of the 10 cards included in a pack to a friend to help them re-adjust their thinking and move the conversation in a different direction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 4 min Bloody Bill Anderson 1,019
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 7 min SweLL GirL 17,152
Finally 10 min Guilder-Stern 4
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 19 min jimi-yank 334,860
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Tue Hotcakes 121
Can any1 tell me the name of this pornstar/the ... Jan 9 king 1
News Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p... Jan 6 nonLib in flatbush 2
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,618 • Total comments across all topics: 277,848,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC