Brooklyn Accent
I'm a storyteller, ask anyone who knows me. I can tell my stories where I shop, at my hair salon, while waiting for for my car to be serviced, anywhere where there are willing ears to listen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Wilma
|62,810
|A look at the business Trump's son-in-law is se...
|4 hr
|OMG14U
|1
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|5 hr
|Goober of Glovers...
|964
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|6 hr
|Hotcakes
|121
|Gay Teens NYC (Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn) (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|_bxkid
|102
|Can any1 tell me the name of this pornstar/the ...
|Mon
|king
|1
|Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p...
|Jan 6
|nonLib in flatbush
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC