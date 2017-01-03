Born in Brooklyn: Late comedian Joey ...

Born in Brooklyn: Late comedian Joey Adams would be 106

The late Brooklyn-born actor, author and comedian Joey Adams, who was born Joseph Abramowitz, would celebrate his 106th birthday today. The borough favorite grew up in Brownsville, a predominantly Jewish section of the borough at the time of his birth in 1911, and he attended P.S. 171, Patrick Henry Junior High School and DeWitt Clinton High School.

