Born in Brooklyn: Late comedian Joey Adams would be 106
The late Brooklyn-born actor, author and comedian Joey Adams, who was born Joseph Abramowitz, would celebrate his 106th birthday today. The borough favorite grew up in Brownsville, a predominantly Jewish section of the borough at the time of his birth in 1911, and he attended P.S. 171, Patrick Henry Junior High School and DeWitt Clinton High School.
