Book review: 'Radiant Child: The Stor...

Book review: 'Radiant Child: The Story of Young Artist Jean-Michel...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Parents need to know that "Radiant Child: The Story of Young Artist Jean-Michel Basquiat" is a bio of Basquiat, who grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of a Haitian dad and Puerto Rican mom. By his 20s he was an art star, hanging with Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, and Madonna.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Queens is being inundated with shelters 4 hr Fudd AsinElmer 2
PS 148 Ellery St. Brooklyn NY (Oct '10) 10 hr Rc66gto 64
Gay Teens NYC (Brooklyn , Queens , Manhattan , ... (Jun '16) Sat Gosht71 28
Cell Phone Tricks (Sep '06) Sat Gosht71 2
Gay meetup reply here (Jul '16) Jan 21 Gosht71 3
Want meet up Jan 21 Gosht71 1
News Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p... Jan 21 Gosht71 5
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jan 15 Handydoodles 122
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,166 • Total comments across all topics: 278,193,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC