Book review: 'Radiant Child: The Story of Young Artist Jean-Michel...
Parents need to know that "Radiant Child: The Story of Young Artist Jean-Michel Basquiat" is a bio of Basquiat, who grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of a Haitian dad and Puerto Rican mom. By his 20s he was an art star, hanging with Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, and Madonna.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Queens is being inundated with shelters
|4 hr
|Fudd AsinElmer
|2
|PS 148 Ellery St. Brooklyn NY (Oct '10)
|10 hr
|Rc66gto
|64
|Gay Teens NYC (Brooklyn , Queens , Manhattan , ... (Jun '16)
|Sat
|Gosht71
|28
|Cell Phone Tricks (Sep '06)
|Sat
|Gosht71
|2
|Gay meetup reply here (Jul '16)
|Jan 21
|Gosht71
|3
|Want meet up
|Jan 21
|Gosht71
|1
|Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p...
|Jan 21
|Gosht71
|5
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jan 15
|Handydoodles
|122
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC