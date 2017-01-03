Bicyclist fatally struck by truck in Brooklyn remembered
The grieving son of a 70-year-old bicyclist hit by a box truck in Brooklyn remembers his dad as a man who could fix anything. Plazinskiy was walking his bicycle on Ave. X near Coney Island Ave. in Sheepshead Bay when he slipped under the moving box truck after stepping out from between two parked cars at 4:45 p.m. Monday, officials said.
