Best Trails & Travel means "first class"
After running shuttles and mini-buses for five years since his company's creation, Aly Goldenberg, vice president of Best Trails & Travel, Brooklyn, NY, saw market demand in 2000 shifting toward charter business. Rather than a simple business expansion, Goldenberg saw this as an opportunity to distinguish Best Trails & Travel from its competitors in the charter market and cater to high-end customers.
